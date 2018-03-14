We are a ball without our management system – Ashot Manucharyan (video)

Karabakh Committee member Ashot Manucharyan states that the world is in a “spider” and it does not leave any chance for people to live. The British system is established in Armenia and Armenia becomes part of that “spider”. Thousands of employees of the state system, beginning with the ministers, have become British, with the example of Armen Sarkissian, many people have gone and graduated British universities.

“We are a ball without our management system,” notes Ashot Manucharyan.

“Many Armenians are unaware of the fact that some of them have become part of the “spider” and are strangling and destroying people.”

Ashot Manucharyan is positive about the visit of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan to the United States.