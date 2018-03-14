The Azerbaijani military exercise differs from the previous ones – Azerbaijani expert (video)

Azerbaijani expert Ashot Movsisyan stated this today at the press conference that this time Azerbaijan’s military exercises differ from previous exercises.

“This year’s exercises have been held earlier, usually they are held in April. There are several reasons for this. The first thing to do is to be ready to get out of the internal forces as a result of the political upheavals, if necessary, and the second is the issue of the army’s efficiency. ”

According to the Azerbaijani expert, the strategy of Azerbaijan’s exercises is also changed, and he believes that the goal of this is to show the international community that they do not incite military action.

Ashot Movsisyan does not exclude that Azerbaijan may start military actions. Talking about the visit of Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan to Washington, Ashot Movsisyan positively assessed it.

“We always try to present our opinions through the officials of the Republic of Armenia and it is a diplomatic victory that it is the Artsakh Republic official who presents to the US Congress.”