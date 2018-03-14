You are paying, but you are compelled to ride standing – Melita Hakobyan

Consumers should be educated. The market king is the consumer, but what we are given by the violence, that we use,” said the president of the National Consumers Association Melita Hakobyan.

“We see how consumers’ interests are violated in every step. According to the law, the seller should take back the purchased goods within 14 days, but every day we receive 10 calls that they do not take back the purchased goods. That simple thing has not come into the minds of our sellers.”

Consumers’ rights are also violated in public transport. “You are paying, but you are compelled to ride standing.”

According to Melita Hakobyan, there are many complaints connected with the quality of mobile phones. The phones are not checked properly at the customs point and the consumer suffers as a result. Consumers’ rights are being violated because consumers are less aware, Melita Hakobyan adds.

To the question, if the consumer meets the resistance of any organization, what should he do? Melita Hakobyan answered that the consumer can protect his right by appealing to the court.

“During these years, we have won 600 lawsuits, only one case has been made in favor of a businessman.”