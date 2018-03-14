Jose Mourinho mocks his current team

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United’s Champions League exit is “nothing new” for the club, surprisingly referencing how he has knocked them out twice as a manager.

“I’ve sat in this chair twice before, with Porto – Manchester United out; with Real Madrid – Manchester United out, so this is nothing new for this football club,” said the United boss in his post-match press conference.

Mourinho’s side put in a lackluster performance on Tuesday as Sevilla won 2-1 on the night and on aggregate in the last 16, despite United being overwhelming favorites after the first leg.

In his post-match press conference, Mourinho insisted he accepted his side’s performance, despite registering just four shots on goal over two legs, and referred to his victories over United as manager with Porto (2004) and Real Madrid (2013).