Tree Deforestation in Dilijan National Park

Photos of the tree trunks in the Dilijan National Park have been published on the “Nature Reserve’s Home” Facebook page.

It was written in the page: “We’ve just discovered it. Dilijan National Park Forest Guide insists that these are trees are cut down 2 months ago. And what do you think?”

“Police and forestry officials said they were aware of it a few months ago, but the coupons were not sealed and numbered.

During the incident report, we were “misinterpreted” to sign a paper, which says that the pieces are numbered, but since there was not such a thing, we asked to change the content,” reported in the page.