OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Thursday will hold a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Kuropatkino settlement of the NKR Martuni Region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative to the CiO.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.