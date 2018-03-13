Newly appointed Malaysia Ambassador hands credentials

Today, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to the Republic of Armenia Datuk Mat Dris bin Haji Yaacob (residence in Moscow) presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan.

Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished him every success in his activities. Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Malaysia, Mr Sargsyan underscored that the deeply rooted historical affinities between our two peoples, which date as far back as to the 17th century, provide a solid basis for upgrading these warm ties of friendship to high-level interstate relations and effective cooperation in different spheres. Serzh Sargsyan made a point of establishing and expanding the legal framework between the two countries that will add momentum to the ongoing cooperation.

The interlocutors hailed the effective cooperation between Armenia and Malaysia in international organizations. On behalf of the Republic of Armenia, Mr Sargsyan expressed readiness to step up interactions in that direction.

Ambassador Datuk Mat Dris bin Haji Yaacob assured that he would spare no effort to build on the Armenian-Malaysian ties, promote close contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Ambassador presented his views concerning the possibilities of developing cooperation in a number of spheres. Welcoming his ideas, the President of Armenia stressed that the Ambassador’s practical stance inspires optimism that the bilateral relations will be activated in the near future.