Spring holiday will begin on March 19 in public schools. According to the “Standard educational curricula of the 2017-2018 academic year of the educational institutions implementing basic general, specialized and special state curricula”, pupils of grades 2-12 will be given spring vacation from March 26 to April 1, 2018 inclusive. First graders will have a spring vacation from March 19 to April 1 inclusive, RA Ministry of Education and Science reports.