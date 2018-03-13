The Russian side will not respond to the London-based ultimatum of the “Scripal Case”, as long as Britain did not fulfill its obligations under agreement on the prohibition on chemical weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said commenting on former Russian spy Sergei Scripal’s and his daughter Julia’s nervous system to be poisoned with parasitic substances.

“Before presenting an ultimatum, Great Britain must fulfill its obligations under international law, in this case, an agreement on the prohibition of chemical weapons,” Lavrov said.

It should be reminded that earlier in Russia it was reported about slaughtering the substance of poisoning and stopping production of this substance.