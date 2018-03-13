Tatul Manaseryan: The future Prime Minister and the President should do teamwork (video)

Former National Assembly MP Mkrtich Minasyan saw no alternative to Serzh Sargsyan at the post of Prime Minister.
“The election of the Government should be based on two issues: the Artsakh issue and the security issue; Prime Minister should be elected as one who is well aware of these issues. I do not see any alternative than Serzh Sargsyan. ”
Former MP said Karen Karapetyan would remain in the Government.
“Karen Karapetyan is a 21st-century figure, I think those spheres will remain under his leadership which is is well aware of.”
Economist Tatul Manaseryan also had the same view.
“We have to understand that we now elect the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, if anyone has an alternative, he should prove that Serzh Sargsyan is the most acceptable candidate.”
The economist was sure that Armen Sargsyan would have a big role.“Armen Sargsyan will not only be satisfied with formal issues, his experience and reputation must be appreciated, the future Prime Minister and the President should do teamwork.”
Tatul Manaseryan was dissatisfied with the work of the ministries.
“We have made a serious study and can state that 18 ministries are a great deal of luxury, if half of them unite, the people will not feel the difference.”
“I agree that there is a public issue in the work of the Government, theconnection between the people and the Government should be more productive, the Government should be controlled by the people,” said Mkrtich Minasyan.