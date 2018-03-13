Tatul Manaseryan: The future Prime Minister and the President should do teamwork (video)

Former National Assembly MP Mkrtich Minasyan saw no alternative to Serzh Sargsyan at the post of Prime Minister.

“The election of the Government should be based on two issues: the Artsakh issue and the security issue; Prime Minister should be elected as one who is well aware of these issues. I do not see any alternative than Serzh Sargsyan. ”

Former MP said Karen Karapetyan would remain in the Government.

“Karen Karapetyan is a 21st-century figure, I think those spheres will remain under his leadership which is is well aware of.”

Economist Tatul Manaseryan also had the same view.

“We have to understand that we now elect the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, if anyone has an alternative, he should prove that Serzh Sargsyan is the most acceptable candidate.”