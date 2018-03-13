Vice Speaker Sharmazanov: I am sure that sooner or later Artsakh will become CIS IPA’s full member

Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, delivered welcoming remarks at the outgoing session of the CIS IPA Permanent Commission on Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources and Ecology on March 13.

“I welcome the participants of the outgoing session of the CIS IPA Permanent Commission on Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources and Ecology.

The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly is a unique platform which for more than 25 years carries out an activity aimed at ensuring the cooperation of the parliaments of the CIS member states.

Speaking about the key events of the CIS IPA activity of the past quarter century I first of all would like to stress the role and contribution of the CIS IPA in the preparation and strengthening of the protocol signed in May, 1994 in Bishkek which was followed by the signing of the trilateral termless ceasefire agreement between Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

Dear colleagues, unfortunately today Azerbaijan ignores the trilateral ceasefire agreement signed by it. The vivid evidence of this is the 2016 April aggression by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) which claimed hundreds of lives, also among the civilians.

Dear colleagues, I am confident that sooner or later the Republic of Artsakh will become a full member of the CIA IPA having its contribution to the strengthening and development of the organization.

The agenda of your Commission is full of issues which are of great interest to lawmakers and civil society representatives.

I wish you effective discussions, productive contacts, an interesting debate and enjoying good time in our country”, Sharmazanov said.