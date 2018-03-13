Anahit bakhshyan: A very dangerous point is added to the draft law

The draft law “On Higher Education” was sent back from the National Assembly to the Government to make amendments. Today, Anahit Bakhshyan, an education expert and Arevik Anapiosyan, a lecturer at the American University of Armenia, said that that was not a surprise as there were serious shortcomings in the draft law.

“A variant was discussed, but another option was sent to the Government. The option, sent to the Government, includes a very dangerous point. According to it the composition of the governing board of higher education institutions must be approved by the Prime Minister,” said Anahit Bakhshyan.

The expert said that the draft law would not solve the issue of the apolitization of higher education institutions.

“It is obvious that everything is concentrated on the Prime Minister, the system is becoming a super-prime minister government.”

Lecturer Arevik Anapiosyan said that the draft law should have been aimed at raising the role of lecturers.

“Lecturers are very marginalized. Their opinion is never taken into account during important discussions. There is a problem of academic freedom, but the teaching community does not realize that there is such a problem. ”

Experts, however, added that the draft law was actually recalled because of minor gaps.