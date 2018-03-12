Former Arsenal captain defends Arsenal Wenger

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira stated that he does not agree with the criticism about Arsenal’s head coach Arsene Wenge.
The English media often reminds the French specialist of his age and thinks that it is time for him to leave the club.
Patrick Vieira said: “I cannot say anything more because there is nothing to say about it and I do not want to offend Arsene, whom I adore and for whom I have a lot of respect.
Because I know that he suffers a lot from the current results, even more than hearing what his former players say.”