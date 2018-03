President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Georgy Tsereteli, and National Hero of the Republic of Armenia Edward Ernekyan congratulated Armen Sarkissian on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia.