The authorities should provide financial assistance to opposition – Lyudmila Sargsyan (video)

SDHP Chairman, former MP Lyudmila Sargsyan told reporters today that she does not see the steps that can prevent the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) nominating Serzh Sargsyan as a candidate for the prime minister.

“It does not matter what is my attitude towards Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy and I cannot influence it,” she says and adds that the citizen gave his vote for AMD 10,000 to the Republicans and today, expect that the people will enter into active politics is not realistic.

“When the opposition says, we are fighting against the nomination of Serzh Sargsyan as a candidate for the prime minister, why they do not say whom they want to see instead. This is a very important question. If you are against a person and you do not offer the name of the person who is supposed to be from the RPA, I do not see the struggle as real.”

Referring to the opposition’s activities, Lyudmila Sargsyan mentioned that opposition is weak in Armenia and there is no consolidation process. According to her, the authorities must support the opposition.

“The authorities should provide financial assistance, otherwise the opposition will completely collapse in Armenia, “says Lyudmila Sargsyan.