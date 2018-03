On March 12, at 14:08 an alarm was received that a car exploded at the gas station in the village of Parakar, Armavir region and there is a victim.

It turned out that the gas cylinder of the car “Nissan Tiida” 35,192 exploded at the Jivani 2 street of the village of Parakar, Armavir region.

The victim was taken to Astghik medical center.

More information will be given.