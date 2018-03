Samboists decide champions of 2018

Sambo Armenian Adult Championship was held in Yerevan.

About 70 athletes from Yerevan, Ararat, Kotayk, Tavush, Shirak, Lori marzes and Republic of Artsakh participated in the competitions, as reported by the Armenian Sambo Federation.

The Armenian Champions became Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg, Vanadzor), Maxim Manukyan (57 kg, Gyumri), Gor Malyan (62 kg, Gyumri), Rafik Manukyan (68 kg, Spitak), Arsen Ghazaryan (74 kg, Vanadzor David Grigoryan (82 kg), Grigor Sahakyan (90 kg, Gyumri), Gor Gyunashyan (100 kg, Yerevan) and Artur Buniatyan (+100 kg, Spitak).