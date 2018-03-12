Azerbaijan has violated its commitments to the OSCE – Tigran Balayan

Azerbaijan has violated its commitments to the OSCE by not informing the member states about the exercises in the country.

Tigran Balayan, the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, made a note on his Twitter account.

“Azerbaijan has begun military maneuvers (the most significant event of the country’s president’s reelection campaign) with the violation of its commitments to OSCE: without informing the OSCE member states about it,” Balayan wrote.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, military exercises will be held in Azerbaijan on March 12-17.