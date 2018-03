The staff of the “Television Veterans Club” NGO suddenly informs about the death of TV director and screenwriter, chief filmmaker of State Television programs from 1977 to 1991 Mikayel Atomyan.

Mikayel Atamyan died in Los Angeles.

The civil funeral ceremony will take place in Nor Nork St. On March 13, at 18:00, at St. Sargis Church, and the funeral will be on the 14th of March, at 13:00 in the cemetery of Sovetashen.