Roads of Republic as of 10:00

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on March 12 at 10:00, the roads of the Republic of Armenia are mainly passable.

On March 12-14, no precipitation is expected in the daytime. On the night of March 15, precipitation is expected from time to time in most of the regions.

There is black ice on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

We urge all the drivers to travel only through the winter tires.

According to information received from the Georgian Interior Ministry’s Emergency Situations Ministry and the North Ossetian Republic’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.