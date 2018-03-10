“Yelk” not to participate to rally (video)

The Yelk (Way out) will not join the rally on March 10 at Liberty Square. It is organized by the “For the Sake of the State of Armenia” and the Armenian Revival Diaspora organization. “There are different perceptions of approaches and tools. We have repeatedly mentioned that we are for peaceful settlement of any problem. There is one problem: the so-called front is as intolerant towards different opinions as the HHK (Republican party of Armenia). I cannot imagine the revolution organized by them, what it will bring and whether it is what we want. We have our way, path, goals, tomorrow’s vision of Armenia, “Gevorg Gorgisyan, Secretary of the Yelk faction, told “A1 +”.

The rally will be held against the regime’s perpetuation, for the sake of the freedom of political prisoners, for the sake of Armenia. Parallel rallies will be held in Strasbourg, London, Los Angeles, Paris. The Yelk not only will not take part but also will not support the participants of the rally, although separate members of the faction are free to participate as citizens. “The invitation was not sent to the Yelk faction, but to Nikol Pashinyan personally. This is an unacceptable and separating approach, politically incorrect,” said Gevorg Gorgisyan.

According to Gevorg Gorgisyan, the real goals of the rally participants, the steps to achieve them were not completely clear to them. Meanwhile, the society in its turn is unaware of the Yelk’s Agenda, what the political force will do against Serzh Sargsyan becoming Prime Minister. “All that is under discussion, because we understand the heavy burden and responsibility that we have on our shoulders. If we find a program that will bring a victory to the citizens, it will bring the desired result, we will do it, if not, then it is useless, as it will be another disappointment for the citizens,” he noted.

At this point, the Yelk excludes further cooperation with “For the Sake of the State of Armenia”, though everything will depend on the participants’ action plan. Meanwhile, a group of young people in Yerevan’s streets held a public demonstration. People generally did not refuse to take the flyers, but they did not participate in the rally, the answers were uncertain. One of the passers first readily took the flyer and then returned it. ” ‘The Armenian Revivale’ movement behaves like the Armenian Renaissance Party and people are disappointed, but this is not the same movement,” said Karine Ayvazyan, a member of the front “For the Sake of the State of Armenia”.

Armenak Kyureghyan, Alek Yenigomshyan, Petros Makeyan, Armen Martirosyan, David Sanasaryan, Karapet Rubinyan, Yeghishe Petrosyan, Volodya Hovhannisyan, Hovsep Khurshudyan, Armen Movsisyan, Toros Sefilyan, Ashot Adamyan, Araik Papikyan, Mushegh Shushanyan, etc, are members of “For the Sake of the State of Armenia”.