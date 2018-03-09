Spartak Kostanyan: World Congress of Armenians created by Ara Abrahamyan is fiction (video)

World Congress of Armenians created by Ara Abrahamyan is fiction, said Former Vice President of the Union of Armenians of Russia.

Former Ambassador to Belarus of the Republic of Armenia and Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Spartak Kostanyan spoke about his motivation to leave the organization and presented his vision of development of Armenia.

According to the diplomat, the World Congress of Armenians created by Ara Abrahamyan was fiction.

Kostanyan also harshly criticized the Armenian authorities’ policy. “When criminal authorities are in power, they become MPs or governors,” said Kostanyan.

