204th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko (video)

Taras Shevchenko is the same for Ukrainians as Hovhannes Tumanyan for Armenians. Today is the 204th anniversary of the famous Ukrainian poet.

Every year the Ukrainian community in Armenia gathers near the monument of Shevchenko, presenting his works. The head of the Ukrainian community in Armenia Anna Harutyunyan said:

“Shevchenko connects everyone to the world of Ukrainians joining his creative work with his life. He is an example for all Ukrainians. ”

In the past, the Armenian community in Ukraine was quite large, about 400 people, but for various reasons they left Armenia. Now there are about 100 people in the community, but there are 50 active people.

Taras Shevchenko’s monument was built in 2013, but the official opening has not yet been realized. The community is waiting for Ukrainian guests to organize the official opening.