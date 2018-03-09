Aliyevs apologize to Armenians (video)

Members of the Federation of Aliyev Union in France are in Armenia with representatives of the Armenian community of France.

For many centuries Alievs, Armenians, Kurds and Greeks had the same fate, says President Aliyev Union Federation in France Erdal Kilicskaya. He regreted that they could not prevent the Armenian Genocide. Kilicskaya called on the Turkish government to recognize the Armenian Genocide. He also expressed his condolences for the murder of Hrant Dink and added that they also suffered as Armenians did.

Erdal Kilicskaya underlined that the visit to Armenia would be continuous and the Armenian-Aliyev relations would gain momentum. “During our visit to the Universities, we realized that Armenians and Aliyevs do not know each other, so these visits and various programs of cooperation should be continued to strenthen the Armenian-Aliyev cooperation.”

To the question, whether the upcoming cooperation would only relate to the cultural sphere or would it also have political orientation, Aragats Akhoyan, President of the “Return” foundation, a member of the Armenian Parliamentary Assembly noted that the Aliyevs’ visit was very important. “It is only a matter of struggle with Diaspora’s potential to recognize the Armenian Genocide. And today, with the strongest people, if people living next to us are calling for a genocide, this is a good opportunity to unite everyone. This is a very good basis for the world to unite and to reach our desired goal. ” Erdal Kilicskaya did not want to open the brackets but did not exclude that in the near future there would be cooperation both cultural and political spheres.

To note, 2 million Aliyevs live in Europe, and over 15 million in Asia Minor. The European Council of Aliyevs has federations, with 270 cultural homes, in more than 14 countries with 270 federations.