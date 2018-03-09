Foreigners to be fined

Article 201 of the RA Code of Administrative Offenses provides for a fine of AMD 50,000-100,000 for foreigners residing in Armenia without a valid visa or residence permit. Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan, head of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, posted such a clarification on his Facebook page.

“Taking into consideration the fact that the sanction is relative, i.e. the minimum and maximum limit is specified, and no other criteria set out in the law are defined in order to determine the size of the fines in the particular case within the relative sanction, the standards of the DPI have been clearly defined. It provides the opportunity for uniform administration, and also reduces corruption risks.

1. A fine shall be imposed in the amount of AMD 50.000 for the first time in one year, in case of breach of the first part of Article 201 of the above-mentioned law.

2. In case of violation of the requirement of Part 1 of Article 201 for the second time in a year; if the foreigner was in the Republic of Armenia after the expiration of his visa he will be fined the following way:

– up to 30 days ——– AMD 60,000

-31 days to 60 days —- AMD 70,000

-from 61 to 90 days —- From AMD 80,000

-91 days to 120 days — AMD 90,000

-for more than 120 days – AMD 100,000.

3. A foreigner is fined in the amount of AMD 100,000 in case of three or more administrative offenses provided for in part 1 of Article 201 of the RA Code of Administrative Offences,” explained the police representative.