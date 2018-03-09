Elina Danielyan to participate in European Individual Chess Championship

European Individual Chess Championship will be held on March 16-29 in Batumi, Georgia.

According to the official website of the Armenian Chess Federation, 318 chess-players, including 138 GMs will take part in the main competitions of the continent.

Gabriel Sargsyan, Hrant Melkumyan, Hayk Martirosyan, GMs Artashes Minasyan, Sergey Movsesyan, Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan, Manuel Petrosyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Arman Mikayelyan and Vahe Baghdasaryan will represent Armenia at the European Championship. Leading Armenian GM Elina Danielyan will also participate in the tournament.

In total, 34 delegates from Armenia will come to the launch.