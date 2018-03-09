Federica Mogherini: Armenia and the European Union have never been as close as they are now (video)

Armenia and the European Union have never been as close as they are now. EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Federica Mogherini stated in her video message to the participants of the “European Planning Conference” held in Yerevan these days.

Mogherini was pleased to note that that time the conference was being held in that part of Europe, in Armenia.

Noting that in November of the previous year, the European Union had signed three fundamental agreements with Armenia in Brussels, Moghernini believed that it would improve the lives of people both in Armenia and in the European Union.

“We also signed other agreements aimed at improving the linkage between Armenia and the EU by air and land routes. We have asked civil society organizations to help us with their advice and suggestions so that these agreements can be truly successful, ” said Federica Mogherini.