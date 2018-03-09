Seven years later Pavel G. found and arrested

Due to the measures taken by the officers of the Artashat Police Department, on March 9, at 01:05, after the landing of the Kiev-Yerevan flight, at Zvartnots airport, Pavel G., born in 1991, was found and arrested at 4:00 of the same day. The latter was being wanted on Part 2 of Article 215 (contraband of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors) and Part 1 of Article 266 (illegal manufacture, processing, acquisition, storage, transportation, delivery or illegal sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or substances for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.