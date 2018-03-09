Trump ready to meet with Kim Jong UN

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, spokesperson for the White House Sarah Sanders said.

The date and the place of the meeting will be agreed later, while sanctions and pressure on North Korea will be maintained.

Earlier Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean national security adviser, said Kim Jong UN is ready for denuclearization and for a personal meeting with Trump, who agreed to hold the meeting until May.

Earlier this week, the administration of South Korea reported that during the talks in Pyongyang between the South Korean government delegation and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong UN, the North Korean side reaffirmed “the commitment to denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and made it clear that it will have no reason to possess nuclear weapons in in the absence of military threats to the DPRK and guarantees for the security of the North Korean regime.”