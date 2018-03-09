Edmon Marukyan and Arpine Hovhannisyan on visit to Washington (video)

“Voice of America” invited Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Yelk (Way Out) faction, Edmon Marukyan, and Arpine Hovhannisyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

They talked about their visit to Washington, as well as about the inner-political situation in Armenia and the protection of human rights during the meeting with “Voice of America”.

The Washington visit was positively assessed, at least for now.

Recalled that in 25 years, this is the first official meeting between the Armenian and American parliamentarians, which can be called historic.