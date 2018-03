The European Football Union has published a list of players that claim to be the best players of the week in the European League.

They are “Arsenal” midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of Kiev’s “Dynamo” Viktor Tsiganov, French midfielder Marcelo and Austrian “Salzburg” midfielder Valen Berisha. The latter has a slight advantage because he has been the author of a double game in the first round of the 1/8 finals.

The poll results will be announced tonight.