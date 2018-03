The second meeting of the Armenian Cup semi-final was held today. Banants of Yerevan met with Alashkert.

The only goal scored by Artak Dashyan at the 58th minute gave Alashkert a 1-0 victory. The return match will take place on April 17.

It should be reminded that yesterday Gandzasar-Kapan – Shirak had a good draw, 1: 1.