Italy says goodbye to Davide Astori (video)

Today, in Florence, Italy, the funeral of the Fiorentina football team captain Davide Astori was held. The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Udine on Sunday, hours before Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in a Serie A fixture.

Thousands of Fiorentina fans have gathered for the funeral of former captain Davide Astori. In morning, players of Juventus, after the victory over Tottenham in the Champions League, also arrived in Florence.

A number of famous faces from the world of Italian football were also on hand to pay their respects to the defender.