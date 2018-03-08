Strench in downtown of Yerevan from open sewerage (video)

2-year-old Daniel spent a long time in the hospital with a diagnosis of intestinal infection.

“We keep this baby with a diet so that the organism becomes strong and does not take the virus. He is a child, he goes out and plays,” says one of the residents.

For more than ten years residents of 10 houses in Charents street live in stench. There is sewage water under their homes and the yards. People cannot sell their homes. It’s simply impossible to stay here in the summer.

For years citizens have voiced the problem, wrote a lot of applications, but no solution was found.

