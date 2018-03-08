Auto Tournament for female drivers, firefighters and doctors invited

A festive warm atmosphere continues in the capital, and female drivers become part of this. At the initiative of the Municipality of Yerevan and the “STR Drivers Club” an auto tournament has started in Stepan Shahumyan Square.

After receiving congratulations and flowers for March 8, women have proved that they are not inferior to men in terms of driving in extreme conditions.

During the campaign, a simultaneous driving competition took place between 2 cars. A number of tricks have also been presented. The sporting show has provided a great deal of adrenaline to the participants and fans watching it all.

The entire event was accompanied by cheerful rhythms, and the staff of the Yerevan Municipality “Ambulance” and firefighting were present for those who would need medical care and security. Fortunately, they were not needed.