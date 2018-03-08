Informing about women’s rights by song and dance

Students of Dilijan International School are in Liberty Square. They started an action on women’s rights in connection with the International Women’s Day.

Latvian Dasha believes that women’s problems are universal.

“Women in Armenia, as well as in all countries, have problems, and we are trying to raise women’s awareness through this action today, not by protesting, but by singing and dancing.”

Not only foreign students take part in the action but also Armenian schoolchildren. They think that this event will give women only joy.

A Palestinian girl sees women’s main problem in domestic violence. “Domestic violence in Armenia is a huge problem, but there is also a problem of inequality of job distribution.”

Shortly afterwards, the students will continue their march in Northern Avenue, introducing musical numbers. They hope people will join their action.