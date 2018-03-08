By the way, who is the biggest fighter for women’s rights? Yes, men. – Anush Sedrakyan (video)

Political analyst Anush Sedrakyan, editor of “Hraparak” daily newspaper Armine Ohanyan and member of the Yelk (Way out) faction Anahit Bakhshyan spoke against the March 8 celebration, noting that we are a men’s society and they remember women only in such evemts, while women always have to remembered and should have equal rights.

“Women have a serious role in our country. besides being a mother, we can do much more important and valuable things in our country. Women have brought a high level of tolerance in politics, as my husband said, the more women are in the National Assembly, the more gentlemen will be men,” said Anahit Bakhshyan, who had brought her grandson’s gift – a paper made heart-flower .

And Anush Sedrakyan reminded a Hitler formulation: a woman should go to the kitchen, have children and go to church.

The March 8 is acceptable event for MP of the Tsarukyan faction Luiza Sargsyan by pointing out the fact that the number of women in today’s NA is quite high.

Armine Ohanyan mentioned that perhaps the presence of women in the NA softens the political atmosphere, but there is another point of view, which was that in the hands of a man, the woman becomes a tool.

Anush Sedrakyan also added: “There is no behavior of women and men in the politics. As the police chief told a journalist, I do not see a woman among you. There is still no concept of equality in our country, as works are not done in that direction. By the way, who is the biggest fighter for women’s rights? Yes, men.”