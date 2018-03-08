US and Armenia cooperate in fight against kidnapping of children

Hague Agreement of 1980 on civilian legal aspects of international kidnappings between the United States and Armenia was put in practice since March 1, 2018. Under the Compact, the US has acquired 77 partners.

The agreement provides for a legal mechanism for parents who require the return of children who are not legally separated or who are held outside of their residence in violation of the guardian’s right.

The Department of Child Affairs adjunct to the Department of State, under the jurisdiction of the Compact, welcomes the partnership with Armenia and seeks to cooperate with it in this important area.