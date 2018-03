Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are capable of playing together.

Mkhitaryan joined the team in January as part of a swap deal that resulted in Alexis Sanchez moving in the other direction to Manchester United.

So far, the Armenian international has created four assists in seven appearances in all competitions, while Ozil has scored once and produced a single assist since his new teammate arrived at the Emirates.