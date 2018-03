The first match of the semi-finals of the 2018 Armenian Cup was held today.

Even though Gandzasar-Kapan met with Shirak in Gyumri, it acted as a field owner.

The meeting ended with a peace, 1: 1. The team’s return match will take place on April 18, where Shirak will play as a field owner.

The second round of the semi-finals will take place tomorrow, on March 8. Yerevan’s Banants will host the current champions of Armenia Alashkert.