Colored pictures without paints (video)

Engineer Gayane Sujyan does not collect stones for themselves, she breaks them, and creates surprising images from broken pieces.

“For example, this is Ijevan’s onyx. We bring them home, break by the hammer, get different pieces, the dust is left and we squeeze the latter. We get leaves and I make them,” says Gayane Sukhyan.

For seven years she has been creating stone paintings. In Armenia, she does not know anyone who does the same.

“My husband started this business. What do Armenia have a lot? Stones. My husband began to collect stones from different regions of Armenia. All the stones are natural. There are no paint. We bring them, work on them. My husband died, and my son and I began to do it.”

She says that what she’s doing is simply a craft, compared to her husband Artur Isaverdyan’s paintings.

It takes at least one week to create one photo. Gayane Sujyan sells paintings, saying that both locals and tourists are just astonished to see stone paintings. There are not people who want to continue this work, but she would like to convey her skills to others.