My fairy tale has its audience, authorities are the ones who tell fairy tales from the podium – Nikol Pahinyan (video)

MP Nikol Pashinyan has changed his vocabulary and audience. Within the “Ambassadors of Fairy Tales” project, Nikol Pashinyan presents the children’s fairy tale about the evil house, at the Khnko-Aper National Children’s Library. He wrote this history for this meeting.

“Fairy tale is a fairy tale that political or non-political messages can or cannot be found, this genre is exciting by this,” says Nikol Pashinyan.

The single house is jealous of the friendship of the rabbit and the turtle. In the deputy’s tale, because of the jealousy, house steals the joy of the happy rabbit and the turtle, and turns into a magnificent castle. But the evil is not eternal, and at the end of the fairy tale, the rabbit and the turtle are again happy.

The tale of the evil house is Nikol Pashinyan’s first work in this genre. One of the journalists asked the MP if he would tell a fairy tale in the National Assembly.

“The tales from the podium are usually told by the authorities, my place and audience for telling fairy tales are like this, when I tell a fairy tale, usually I tell the audience that it is a fairy tale and nothing else,” says Pashinyan.

Children, while saying goodbye to the opposition MP, wished that he would come back and read a new fairy tale.