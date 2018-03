UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals, PSG’s Dani Alves acted strangly towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time of the broadcast, the operators fixed the moment when a Brazilian soccer player snatched the shirt of the Portuguese. But after watching it in detail, it can be seen that Dani Alves had cleaned his nose before it.

It is difficult to say whether this act will become a subject of discussion at the UEFA Disciplinary Committee, but the video has made a big noise on the web.