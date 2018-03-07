Tigran Asatryan’s fairy-tale world

It is the first exhibition of Tigran Asatryan’s painting and graphic works at the Museum of Contemporary Art. For the first time, he also presents his works from early stage of life.

Tigran Asatryan’s paintings are his philosophy of life.

“The theme, colors of my paintings are changing throughout life. Something like everyday life is illuminated, and something else is missing. In the past I was convinced that the most important thing for the artist is to create and not to be shown. Now,I have a different opinion,” says the artist.

The exhibition will be open until March 21.