Prices of stomatological services to grow by 10-15%

At today’s meeting with journalists, chief dentist of the Health Ministry Lazar Yesayan said that the government’s decision to introduce a unified electronic system is good, but it will lead to price hikes. He does not know exactly how much increases will be, but generally, dental clinics have a 300-500 thousand dram expense. “I think perhaps services will be increased by 10-15 percent,” added Lazar Yesayan.

According to the new law adopted in March 6, 2018, each patient’s visit should be recorded in the system and there should be written about his disease in details.

But according to Lazar Yesayan, there will be huge expenses because of this program including internet or computer expenses. Especially, there is no internet in many regions.

He believes that the mistake in this system is that all this had to be worked out, discussed, and presented to everyone, and only then they could send it to clinics.

Lazar Yesayan also notes that this new system is in favor of a patient, as it will help the doctor to have a better understanding of the patient’s problems.