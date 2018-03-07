Khash during weddings

Luiza Ivanova greets in her mother tongue.

“My surname is Ivanova. It is not an Assyrian surname since we did not have any surname, as it is. We were called after our father – Luiza But Simon or Liana But Simon.

“During the Russian-Persian war our compatriots took different surnames, thus, that tradition continued.

“We are a common Assyrian family who speak Assyrian at home, whose children studied at the secondary school in Arzni, attended the Russian sector, where learnt our language, literature, and history.

“The Assyrian language is very complicated. We do not have capital and small letters. We write from the right to the left, and we start writing from the end of the textbook so as it is comfortable.

Shrikhane is the dance that every Assyrian should and must know and dance.

Our weddings last for three days. The first day is the meat ceremony which takes place in groom’s house. That day the groom and bride cannot meet. It is a bad sign. The second day is the wedding ceremony, as others usually celebrate, and the third day is the day of eating khash.

“I also foresee my wedding according to our traditions.

“To the question that I am always asked, whether you wanted to have your own country and all of you move and live there, I always answer that, to tell the truth, I do not know.

“I study at Yerevan State Medical University; I want to become a surgeon, a respected and famous surgeon who will also be known abroad.”