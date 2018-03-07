It is not understood in polyclinics

Opinions on prescriptions of drugs in Yerevan’s polyclinics are different. Some health care providers do not clearly understand, in the end, that a prescription is needed for drugs.

Many health care providers are still unaware that the government has decided to partially stop the prescription process, the decision has not been canceled, and the procedure will gradually be introduced.

The head of the polyclinic, Stella Hovhannisyan, said in a conversation with us that they do not have the exact information yet. “We do not even understand.”

We tried to find out if Mrs. Hovhannisyan had a blanket deficit in polyclinics. Unfortunately, we did not get the answer.

The process has started for a week, but citizens have already faced problems.

One citizen says, “I’m a disabled woman, and now I’m in need of medication,” and added that she had to go to polyclinic a taxi with her daughter-in-law, who actually had to be at work at that time, to get prescription.

Hakob Harutyunyan, director of the polyclinic No15 in Yerevan says there is no problem with prescriptions.

Hakob Harutyunyan is convinced that everything is fine, but the patients do not agree with it, many of the social network users’ records and the statement made by the Human Rights Defender prove the fact that the public has not been informed enough.