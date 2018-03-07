Do you consider us fools? – Ararat Mirzoyan

Today, at the special session of the National Assembly, when the discussing the draft law on Referendum, the Head of the Yelk (Way out) faction Nikol Pashinyan announced that all the MPs who were in the last row of the RPA faction had voted but not everyone were present. “It is mentioned in the whiteboard that the decision was not accepted. In general, how many votes are required to adopt the constitutional law?”

NA Speaker Ara Babloyan said in response that those who were present, they voted. “61 MPs were registered at the voting, plus three MPs who were in the trip and we got the necessary 3/5 votes of the MPs.”

Nikol Pashinyan was not satisfied with this response and he went to the NA Secretariat table to clarify the results of the voting.

At the same time, the draft law on Government Structure and araft Amendments to the Law on Amnesty were adopted.

During this period Nikol Pashinyan had already had the statement of the NA Secretariat in his hand. “It’s clear that RPA MP Ashot Arsenyan is absent, but there was a vote by him. We must understand what happened during the voting. ”

Ararat Mirzoyan, the member of the Yelk faction, also made a statement of dismissal, saying. “Mr. Babloyan, whether you cannot exclude fraud in this small hall? Aren’t you able to secure the number of your deputies? Do you consider us as fools?”

“Regardless of whether the deputy was present or not, the draft law received 63 votes,” NA Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said.

The secretary of the Yelk faction Gevorg Gorgisyan, added:It is not a kindergarten; they have NA Presidency, which is responsible for following who voted or not, it is their duty.

“All of us have equal responsibilities. Each MP must oversee, “said Ara Babloyan.

The National Assembly finished the work of its special session.