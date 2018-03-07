There is no strategy, one minister comes and sows strawberry, one comes and sows basil, and another one comes and sows hemp – Hrach Berberyan (video)

Hrach Berberyan, Chairman of the Agrarian Peasant Union NGO, believes this year is a year with a high risk because of frostbite and hail. “If the hail stations are used correctly, the result will be positive,” he says.

Mr. Berberyan considers the condition of the reservoirs as “critical” because the winter was mild. He suggests the suspension of hydropower plants operating on the reservoirs. “Instead of shutting down hydroelectric power plants, the underground wells in the Ararat valley are opened, but didn’t the government spend money and close them years ago,” he says.

Mr. Berberyan underlined that the state should have special strategies for the development of agriculture. “Otherwise, one minister comes and sows strawberry, one comes and sows basil, and another one comes and sows hemp,” he says.

He also stated that the state should assist the villagers to subsidize for each hectare.

According to Mr. Berberyan, livestock breeding is in poor condition, and if there is not much rain this year, as in the past year, farmers will face a problem.