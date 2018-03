In the UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals, European champions Real Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals as they beat Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain at Parc des Princes.

Spanish coach Unai Emery’s players were defeated by the Real Madrid and failed to get to the 1/8 finals. In the previous season, PSG defeated by the Spanish Barcelona team, which, after a major defeat, had a big score in a return match – 0: 4, 6: 1.